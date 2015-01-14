BUZZ-Game Digital: reels under margin pressure, tests IPO price

** Video games retailer Game Digital slumps as much 56 pct to 153.69p, to trade well below the 200p/share at which it went public last year

** Stock, which pares some losses to last trade down 40 pct & back above its IPO price, is by far the biggest loser among UK midcaps

** Heavy competition over holiday periods led to reduced pricing and bundling of games with consoles which has hit margins

** Overall co sees FY15 EBIDTA to be “broadly in line” with the 51.3 mln pounds in FY14 and expects to achieve sales growth in H2

** 5-star ranked broker Cannacord Genuity cut its rating to “hold” from “buy” while TP reduced to 300p from 393p

** Broker says “unprecedented sales activity over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period drove more aggressive bundling activity across UK/Spain retail, reducing revenues, but also materially impacting gross margins.”

** None of the 3 analysts covering the stock had a “sell” rating on it as of the close on Tuesday

** Hedge fund Elliot Capital, which owned nearly all of Game Digital ahead of the IPO, still remains biggest shareholder (aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)