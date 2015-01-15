FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CORRECTED-Booker Group says FY profit outlook remains in line with expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 15, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CORRECTED-Booker Group says FY profit outlook remains in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first bullet point to say non-tobacco sales fell at Makro, not total company)

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Booker Group Plc :

* Makro non-tobacco sales were down 6.5 percent in 16 weeks as we continued to exit non profitable, non professional categories

* Total sales in 16 weeks, including Makro, rose by 1.4 percent on same period last year

* Like-for-like sales (excluding Makro) were 2.5% higher with non tobacco like-for-likes up 2.6%

* Outlook for profits and net cash for year remains in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

