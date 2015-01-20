FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Philips shares up on report of private equity interest
#Financials
January 20, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Philips shares up on report of private equity interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Philips shares up 3.4 percent on local newspaper report of private equity interest in lighting division

** Dutch financial daily Financieele Dagblad says Kohlberg, Kravis Roberts & Co. and CVC Capital partners are interested in buying unit

** Newspaper values the division at 9.5 billion euros

** Philips is looking to spin off its historic lighting division to focus on building its higher-margin healthcare operations

** At 0825GMT Philips shares are up 3.4 percent at 25.5 euros (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)

