New Issue- CGD prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caixa Geral De Depositos SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 27, 2022

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.3360

Spread 64 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date January 27, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CaixaBI, LBBW, Natixis, Nomura & Santander

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lisbon

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Portugal

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

ISIN PTCGH1OE0014

