New Issue- CGD prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caixa Geral De Depositos SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 27, 2022
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.3360
Spread 64 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date January 27, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CaixaBI, LBBW, Natixis, Nomura & Santander
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lisbon
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Portugal
Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)