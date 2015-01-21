BRIEF-Tukas says to invest 6.4 million lira in Torbali Factory

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Tukas Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* Says to invest 6.4 million lira ($2.74 million) in Torbali Factory to increase production

* Signs leasing contract with Is Finansal Kiralama within the scope of investment plan to Torbali Factory

* Sees investment to be completed by the end of June, resulting 100% production capacity increase in certain product groups (tomato paste, ketchup, mayonnaise and jam groups) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.3357 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)