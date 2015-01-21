FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ZIGGO SECURED prices 800 mln euro 2025 bond
#Financials
January 21, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- ZIGGO SECURED prices 800 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ZIGGO SECURED FINANCE B.V

Issue Amount 800 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2025

Coupon 3.750 pct

Issue price Par

Underlying govt bond Equivalent to 0.50 pct,

Over the 326 basis points February, 2025 DBR

Payment Date February 4, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CREDIT SUISSE, BAML, DB, ING, MS & NOMURA

Listing IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE

Full fees XXX

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law NEW YORK

ISIN XS1175813655

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

