New Issue- ZIGGO SECURED prices 800 mln euro 2025 bond

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ZIGGO SECURED FINANCE B.V
Issue Amount 800 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2025
Coupon 3.750 pct
Issue price Par
Underlying govt bond Equivalent to 0.50 pct,
Over the 326 basis points February, 2025 DBR
Payment Date February 4, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CREDIT SUISSE, BAML, DB, ING, MS & NOMURA
Listing IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE
Full fees XXX
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law NEW YORK
