New Issue- Citigroup prices 1.25 bln euro 2025 bond

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Citigroup Inc
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 28, 2025
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.338
Reoffer price 99.338
Spread 103 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps, Equivalent to 135.6 bp
Over the 1.0 pct August, 2024 DBR
Payment Date January 28, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Citi JLM, ABN Amro, Banca IMI, BBVA, Danske
DB, HSBC, Nord & LB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P) &
A (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
