Jan 22 (Reuters) - Chemring Plc :

* Fy total revenue down 24 percent to 474.9 million stg

* Fy revenue from continuing operations 403.1 million stg

* Fy total underlying pretax profit down 41 percent to 30.3 million stg

* 2015 outlook unchanged, but timing of sensors & electronics contracts expected to weight results to H2