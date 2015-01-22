BUZZ-Card Factory: Profit-taking

** The British greeting cards retailer Card Factory falls 6 pct, as investors lock in profits after an in-line trading update on Thursday

** Stock had risen about 25 pct since it got listed in May last year

** Co says revenue rose 8.1 pct in 11 months ended Dec. 31 and remained confident to achieve further profitable growth

** Management expects year end net debt to be below the current range of market estimates

** Investec says update makes the possibility of a capital return more likely in FY16e (aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)