New Issue- Enagas prices 600 mln euro 2025 bond

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Enagas Financiaciones SAU
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date February 06, 2015
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.080
Reoffer price 99.080
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date February 06, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CITI, MEDIOBANCA, SANTANDER GBM & SG
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
