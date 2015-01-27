FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Etihad, Air Arabia both suspend Baghdad flights
January 27, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Etihad, Air Arabia both suspend Baghdad flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates (UAE) airlines Etihad and Air Arabia have both suspended flights to Baghdad in compliance with security guidance from the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, the companies said.

The Dubai carrier flydubai earlier said that damage had been discovered to the fuselage of one of its aircraft “consistent with small arms fire” after it landed at Baghdad on Monday.

All passengers disembarked normally and no medical attention was required. An investigastion was underway to establish what happened, a flydubai spokesperson said.

Reporting by Nadia Saleem, Writing by William Maclean

