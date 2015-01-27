FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Nordlb prices 300 mln euro 2023 bond
January 27, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Nordlb prices 300 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date April 17, 2023

Coupon 0.090 pct

Issue price 99.9750

Reoffer price 99.9750

Payment Date January 13, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Nordlb

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

ISIN DE000NLB8FV5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
