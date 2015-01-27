New Issue- Nordlb prices 300 mln euro 2023 bond

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date April 17, 2023

Coupon 0.090 pct

Issue price 99.9750

Reoffer price 99.9750

Payment Date January 13, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Nordlb

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

ISIN DE000NLB8FV5

