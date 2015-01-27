New Issue- Morgan Stanley prices 1.5 bln euro 2025 bond

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Morgan Stanley
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 30, 2025
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.809
Reoffer price 99.809
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date January 30, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P) &
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
