New Issue- Southern Gas prices 350 mln stg 2025 bond

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Southern Gas Networks plc
Issue Amount 350 million sterling
Maturity Date February 03, 2025
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.334
Yield 2.56 pct
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct UKT
Payment Date February 03, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds, RBC & RBS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P) &
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)