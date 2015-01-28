New Issue- United Kingdom adds 3.0 bln stg 2058 bond

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower United Kingdom
Issue Amount 3.0 billion sterling
Maturity Date March 22, 2058
Coupon 0.125 pct
Reoffer price 153.8890
Yield - 0.8955
Spread 1.75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.375 pct, March, 2062 UKT
Payment Date January 29, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Citi, JPMorgan, Nomura & UBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 0.01
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 8.0 billion sterling when fungible
