FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- United Kingdom adds 3.0 bln stg 2058 bond
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- United Kingdom adds 3.0 bln stg 2058 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower United Kingdom

Issue Amount 3.0 billion sterling

Maturity Date March 22, 2058

Coupon 0.125 pct

Reoffer price 153.8890

Yield - 0.8955

Spread 1.75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.375 pct, March, 2062 UKT

Payment Date January 29, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi, JPMorgan, Nomura & UBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 0.01

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 8.0 billion sterling when fungible

ISIN GB00BP9DLZ64

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.