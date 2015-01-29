FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German bund futures rise after dovish Fed statement
January 29, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

German bund futures rise after dovish Fed statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - German bund futures rose sharply on Thursday, mirroring an earlier move in U.S. Treasuries, after the Federal Reserve said inflation was running below forecast and international concerns would influence any future rate changes.

The statement, read as dovish by investors unsure if the Fed would raise rates in the middle of this year, sent the price of 10-year Treasuries shooting higher and pulled yields lower.

The price of German bund futures - the euro zone benchmark - rose 21 ticks to 158.95 when European markets opened, as the prospect of the world’s largest economy lifting interest rates dimmed. (Reporting by Jihn Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
