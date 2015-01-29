FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece could face rating downgrade if troika talks stall - Fitch
January 29, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

Greece could face rating downgrade if troika talks stall - Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Greece could face a rating downgrade if it cannot come to an agreement with its international creditors by the time Fitch next assesses the country in May, said Douglas Renwick, the firm’s head of western European sovereigns on Thursday.

“If by our next review on the 15th of May there is no progress on these talks or they look to be failing, of course that would be a trigger for a downgrade,” said Renwick during a conference call.

“Alternatively, if a deal is reached with more financing and more support, then that may be a cue to affirm the rating.”

Fitch revised the outlook on Greece’s B rating to negative from stable earlier this month. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
