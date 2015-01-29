New Issue-OTP prices 500 mln euro 2017 to FRN

Jan 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower OTP Mortgage Bank Ltd
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 5, 2017
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 65 basis points
Issue price Par
Payment Date February 5, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Hungarian
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)