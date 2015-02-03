New Issue-Belfius prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Belfius Bank SA/NV

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 10, 2025

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.933

Yield 0.757 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date February 10, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Belfius, Citi, CA-CIB, DB & LBBW

Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian

ISIN BE0002483585

