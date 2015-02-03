FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Belfius prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Belfius prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Belfius Bank SA/NV

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 10, 2025

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.933

Yield 0.757 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date February 10, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Belfius, Citi, CA-CIB, DB & LBBW

Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian

ISIN BE0002483585

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.