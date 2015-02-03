New Issue-Belfius prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Belfius Bank SA/NV
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 10, 2025
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.933
Yield 0.757 pct
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date February 10, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Belfius, Citi, CA-CIB, DB & LBBW
Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Brussels
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Belgian
