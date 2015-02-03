New Issue-SNCF Reseau prices 1.25 bln euro 2030 bond

Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower SNCF Reseau

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date May 25, 2030

Coupon 1.25 billion euro

Issue price 99.8440

Reoffer price 99.8440

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the OAT

Payment Date February 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, CS, HSBC & NATIXIS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P) &

AA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

