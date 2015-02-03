New Issue-HSH Nordbank prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower HSH Nordbank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 12, 2018

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer Price 99.985

Reoffer Yield 0.505 pct

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 67.2bp

Over the OBL #165

Payment Date February 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSH Nordbank, JP Morgan & Natixis

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000HSH4XT6

