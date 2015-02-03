New Issue- Heathrow Funding prices 750 mln euro 2032 bond

Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Heathrow Funding Limited

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 11, 2032

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 98.952

Yield 1.579 pct

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct July, 2028 DBR

Payment Date February 11, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Lloyds & Santander GBM

Ratings A - (S&P) & A - (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1186176571

