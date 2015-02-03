New Issue- State of Berlin prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower State of Berlin
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 10, 2025
Coupon 0.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.023
Spread Minus 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through the midswaps
Payment Date February 10, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB (B&D), GSI, LBBW, Nordea & UniCredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1.0
