New Issue- State of Berlin prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond
#Financials
February 3, 2015 / 3:37 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- State of Berlin prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower State of Berlin

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 10, 2025

Coupon 0.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.023

Spread Minus 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through the midswaps

Payment Date February 10, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB (B&D), GSI, LBBW, Nordea & UniCredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1.0

ISIN DE000A13R6Z9

