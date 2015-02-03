New Issue-Air Products & Chemicals prices 300 mln euro 2025 bond

Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Air Products and Chemicals INC

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date February 12, 2025

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.434

Reoffer price 99.434

Yield 1.06 pct

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JPM & MIZ

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law US

ISIN XS1117299484

