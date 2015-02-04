New Issue- SCFA prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Santander Consumer Finance S.A.
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 18, 2020
Coupon 0.90 pct
Reoffer price 99.806
Spread 63 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date February 18, 2015
Lead Manager(s) DB, RBS, Santander GBM & SG CIB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P) &
A- (Fitch)
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English-Spanish
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)