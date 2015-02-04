New Issue-KBN prices $500 mln 2025 bond

Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date February 11, 2025

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.955

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 11, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, HSBC, JPM & MS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1188118100

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)