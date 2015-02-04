FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 1.1 bln rand 2024 bond
February 4, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 1.1 bln rand 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.1 billion rand

Maturity Date September 17, 2024

Coupon 8.50 pct

Issue price 104.400

Payment Date February 11, 2015

Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (London)

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1110395933

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

