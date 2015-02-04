UPDATE 1-Banco Popular to issue 750 mln euros in contingent convertible bonds

(Adds context, quote from chairman)

MADRID, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Popular said on Wednesday it would issue contingent convertible bonds worth 750 million euros ($856.20 million), just a few days after the bank said there was no need for it to strengthen its capital base.

The bonds, convertible into shares, would be offered to institutional investors and were aimed at boosting its Tier 1 capital ratio, the bank said in a statement.

The bank’s chairman, Angel Ron, last Friday defended the bank’s solvency levels and denied that it had come under pressure from the European Central Bank to boost capital.

“We more than fulfill any of the minimum (capital) levels required of banks and we are not considering any kind of strengthening of capital, even though the market offers us the possibility of doing so immediately,” Ron told reporters last Friday, when the bank presented its full-year results.

Bigger rival Santander last month sold 7.5 billion euros in shares to improve its capital base, a move that some analysts said could increase pressure on other banks to do likewise.

Popular’s core capital in terms of the Basel III phase-in was 11.5 percent at the end of 2014, versus 11.17 percent in September, while its fully loaded capital ratio was 10.38 percent versus 10.44 percent in September. The levels broadly measure a bank’s ability to withstand unexpected shocks.

The ECB has been advising banks to set aside more funds to bolster their capital, and to take into account more stringent requirements when deciding on dividend policy. ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary; editing by Susan Thomas)