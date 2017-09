(Inserts the word site in the headline. Corrects spelling of the word acquisition in the second bullet point.)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV :

* Acquires a contemporary logistics site of approximately 52,000 square meters in Liege

* Site acquisition worth 28.6 million euros ($32.5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)