BRIEF-AP Alternative Assets NAV at Dec. 31, 2014 was $2.14 bln
February 5, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AP Alternative Assets NAV at Dec. 31, 2014 was $2.14 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - AP Alternative Assets LP :

* Net asset value at Dec. 31, 2014 was $2.14 billion, or $28.08 per unit

* This reflects a net decrease in net assets after contributions, distributions and unit purchases of approximately $0.9 million, or $0.02 per common unit during the quarter and an increase of $202.3 million or $2.65 per common unit for the year ended Dec. 31, 2014

Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

