New Issue- Nordea Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nordea Bank AB
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 12, 2025
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.897
Yield 1.136 pct
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date February 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) DB, JPM, Nordea & SG CIB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P) &
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
