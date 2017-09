Feb 5 (Reuters) - Tipiak SA :

* Reports Q4 revenue of 73.8 million euros versus 68.4 million euros a year ago

* Full year revenue is 185.9 million euros ($212.37 million) versus 175.3 million euros a year ago

* Expects for fiscal year 2015 continued consolidation of results