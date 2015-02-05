New Issue- AFDB prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date February 12, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.481

Yield 1.483 pct

Spread flat

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date February 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, DB, MS & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN US00828EBE86

