FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- AFDB prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- AFDB prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date February 12, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.481

Yield 1.483 pct

Spread flat

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date February 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, DB, MS & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN US00828EBE86

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.