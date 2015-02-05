New Issue- AFDB prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date February 12, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.481
Yield 1.483 pct
Spread flat
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date February 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, DB, MS & TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)