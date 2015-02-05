New Issue-EIB prices C$1.4 bln 2020 bond

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount C$1.4 billion

Maturity Date February 18, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.835

Reoffer price 99.835

Yield 1.159 pct

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 18, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BMO & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN CA298785GT79

