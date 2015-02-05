New Issue-JFM prices $1.0 bln 2025 bond

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Japan Finance Organization for Municipalities

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date February 13, 2025

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.611

Reoffer price 99.611

Yield 2.419 pct

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 13, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, GS & JPM

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

RegS ISIN XS1185955306

144A ISIN US471068AD80

