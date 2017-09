Feb 5 (Reuters) - Cast SA :

* Q4 revenue of 13.0 million euros ($14.9 million) versus 11.46 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 33.2 million euros versus 29.6 million euros year ago

* Management aims to continue growth pace to almost double revenue in 5 years

* Management aims to continue growth pace to almost double revenue in 5 years

* Sees constant increase of margins from 2016