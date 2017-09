March 16(Reuters) - Eurotech SpA :

* Reported on Friday FY consolidated revenue of 63.90 million euros ($67.28 million), compared to 66.11 million euros in 2013

* FY negative EBITDA of 3.62 million euros, while 2013 showed positive EBITDA of 0.45 million euros

* FY net loss of 8.92 million euros versus net profit of 8.24 million euros year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1GTUPIZ

