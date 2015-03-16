BRIEF-Sanofi and Regeneron announce 18-month results of ODYSSEY long term trial with praluent (alirocumab)

March 16 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA :

* Announced on Sunday the 18-month results of a Phase 3 long term trial with praluent (alirocumab) with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* In the ODYSSEY LONG TERM trial, Praluent 150 mg every two weeks reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C or “bad” cholesterol) by an additional 62 percent at week 24 when compared to placebo, the primary efficacy endpoint of the study, with consistent LDL-C lowering maintained over 78 weeks

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: