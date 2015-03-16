FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Sanofi: hits record high after good cholesterol drug data
March 16, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Sanofi: hits record high after good cholesterol drug data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Sanofi, already benefiting from a weaker euro, up 1.5 pct and hits all-time high following promising data on Praluent, its experimental cholesterol drug being developed with Regeneron

** Clinical trial results with its product and a rival from Amgen suggest so-called PCSK9 inhibitors can reduce by half the risk of heart attack and other major cardiovascular problems compared to standard treatment alone

** Leerink analysts say PCSK9 results “continue to impress” and “we continue to warm to these agents”, despite fact they have to be given as injections

** Regeneron shares up 1.5 pct in the U.S. pre-market (RM: ben.hirschler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

