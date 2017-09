March 16(Reuters) - Tornos Holding AG :

* FY net profit of 3.0 million Swiss francs ($3 million); (2013: -35.6 million Swiss francs)

* In terms of the operating result, a profit of 2.8 million Swiss francs (2013: -32.7 million Swiss francs) was generated in FY

