New Issue-ACS prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond
#Financials
March 16, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-ACS prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower ACS Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios SA

(ACS)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 1,2020

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.4280

Spread 271.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date April 1,2015

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNPP & RBS

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
