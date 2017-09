March 16 (Reuters) - Genoway SA :

* FY revenue 8.1 million euros ($8.59 million) versus 7.7 million euros year ago

* FY net income 27,000 euros versus 261,000 euros year ago

* Sees increase in business activity and profitability in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/18Tcq4T Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9432 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)