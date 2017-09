March 16 (Reuters) - Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA

* FY 2014 EBIT at 16.7 million euros ($17.7 million) versus 24 million euros year ago

* Suggests dividend of 0.21 euros per share and cash returns of 0.11 euros per share

* FY 2014 net profit at 21 million euros versus 32.3 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 total consolidated revenue at 45.1 million euros versus 79.9 million euros year ago

