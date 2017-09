March 16 (Reuters) - Travel Technology Interactive SA :

* Raises 250,000 euros ($264,900) through issue of convertible bonds with warrants attached

* Bonds issued for 3 years and 9 months and pay interest at 5 pct per year Source text: bit.ly/1EVJCXD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)