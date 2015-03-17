FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Esperite NV FY underlying net loss widens to 3.3 million euros
#Healthcare
March 17, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Esperite NV FY underlying net loss widens to 3.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Esperite N.V. :

* Reports a FY revenue of 27.6 million euros ($29.13 million) versus 29.8 million euros year ago

* FY underlying net loss of 3.3 million euros versus a loss of 2.4 million euros year ago

* For 2015, forecasts sustained growth on cryopreservation and storage activity at around 29 million euros revenues

* For 2015 expects sustained growth of 7 million euros revenues in genomics predictive medicine division on its first full year of operations

* Expects for FY 2015 total revenues of about 36 million euros

* Sales forecast for the products Tranquility and Serenity are in excess of 10,000 units in 2015

* As for the cryo-preservation business, the birth rate decline in markets served will limit growth in FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
