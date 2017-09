BRIEF-Esprinet FY 2014 net income up 16 pct to EUR 26.8 MLN, proposes dividend

March 17(Reuters) - Esprinet SpA :

* Reported on Monday consolidated full year 2014 revenue of 2,291.1 million euros ($2.43 billion), up 14 pct versus 2,003.0 million euros as at Dec. 31, 2013

* FY 2014 EBIT 41.1 million euros, up 20 pct versus 34.3 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 net income of 26.8 million euros, up 16 pct versus 23.1 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.125 euro per share

* For 2015 expects a significant revenue growth and a general increase in profitability

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: