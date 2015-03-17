FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-artnet AG expects FY loss of EUR 3.1 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
March 17, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-artnet AG expects FY loss of EUR 3.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17(Reuters) - artnet AG :

* Announced on Monday preliminary result for the financial year 2014

* Said annual loss for the 2014 fiscal year is expected to be 3.1 million euros($3.28 million)(company had anticipated a loss of 0.5 million euros)

* Said that difference mainly resulted from a non cash-relevant write-off of deferred tax assets and capitalized development costs, as well as a provision created for the fine by the Paris Court of Appeal and a pending proceeding in Germany on the same matter

* Said it was decided by CEO to postpone the publication of the 2014 Annual Report to April 30

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9442 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.