FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Immsi FY EBITDA up to 149 million euros
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 17, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Immsi FY EBITDA up to 149 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17(Reuters) - Immsi SpA :

* Reported on Monday FY 2014 net sales of 1,274.6 million euros ($1.35 billion) versus 1,257.7 million euros in 2013

* FY 2014 net sales 1,290.4 million euros at constant exchange rates, up 2.6 pct year on year

* FY EBITDA 149 million euros, up 22.9 pct from 121.2 million euros in 2013

* FY consolidated net loss of 70.7 million euros versus net loss of 33.6 million euros in 2013, after impairment loss of 64.35 million euros on the equity investment in Alitalia

* Adjusted net loss excluding non-recurring transactions and the Alitalia impairment loss of 5.2 million euros in 2014 compared with an adjusted net loss of 6.4 million euros in 2013

* At the shareholders’ meeting, the board of directors will propose that no dividends be paid for 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9424 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.