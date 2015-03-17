BRIEF-Liberbank investment funds managed by Banco Madrid operate as normal

March 17 (Reuters) - Liberbank SA :

* Said on Monday Liberbank investment funds managed by Banco Madrid operated as normal without any limitation on its operations or on its full availability for customers

* Said the funds were deposited in Cecabank with no exposure to Banco Privado de Andorra nor Banco Madrid

* Said its investment funds were not affected in any way by the temporal suspension of reimbursement of investment funds and Sicavs deposited in Banco Madrid and ordered by Spain’s regulator (Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores, CNMV)

* Said Liberbank had no property risk in Banco Madrid

