FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Liberbank investment funds managed by Banco Madrid operate as normal
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Liberbank investment funds managed by Banco Madrid operate as normal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Liberbank SA :

* Said on Monday Liberbank investment funds managed by Banco Madrid operated as normal without any limitation on its operations or on its full availability for customers

* Said the funds were deposited in Cecabank with no exposure to Banco Privado de Andorra nor Banco Madrid

* Said its investment funds were not affected in any way by the temporal suspension of reimbursement of investment funds and Sicavs deposited in Banco Madrid and ordered by Spain’s regulator (Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores, CNMV)

* Said Liberbank had no property risk in Banco Madrid

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.