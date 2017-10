March 17 (Reuters) - Akelius Residential publ AB :

* Says buys 40 apartments in London

* Property Cotton Lofts with 40 apartments is located in Hackney in London

* Says property value is 21 million pounds ($31.05 million)

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6764 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)